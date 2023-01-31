Two Russian peacekeepers’ vehicles pass along Lachin-Khankendi road without hindrance

+ ↺ − 16 px

The vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers continue to pass freely through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankendi road, News.Az reports.

The peaceful protesters ensured the free movement of the two supply vehicles of the Russian peacekeepers from Khankendi towards Lachin.

This once again proves that allegations of protesters’ blocking the Khankendi-Lachin road are disinformation and that the protesters ensure free movement of the vehicles used for humanitarian purposes.

The peaceful protests of Azerbaijani ecologists and young volunteers on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through Shusha over the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, especially the Gizilbulag gold and Damirli copper-molybdenum deposits located in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, have been going on for the 51st straight day.

News.Az