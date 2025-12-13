Two U.S. soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says

Two U.S. soldiers, one interpreter killed in Syria, Pentagon says

Two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in an Islamic State attack on Saturday in Palmyra, Syria, where they were supporting counterterrorism operations, the Pentagon said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Three others were wounded, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the attacker was killed by partner forces.

