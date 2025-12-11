US’ Rubio meets Israeli counterpart on Gaza, Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday to discuss President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza and regional issues, the State Department said.

The discussions covered Syria, Lebanon, and broader Middle East stability, with both sides reaffirming “close collaboration” to advance peace. Sa’ar highlighted shared “opportunities and challenges” across the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, noting Israel’s renewed ties with Bolivia, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The meeting comes ahead of Trump hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on December 29 to discuss the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan, amid concerns over Israel’s repeated ceasefire violations and recent airstrikes in Syria that killed 13 people.

