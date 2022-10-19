Two years pass since liberation of Azerbaijan's Zangilan from occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two years have passed since the liberation of Azerbaijan's Zangilan city from occupation, News.az reports.

As a result of the counter-operation of the Azerbaijani Army that started on September 27, 2020, Zangilan city has been liberated from the Armenian occupation on October 20, 2020.

Azerbaijani Army extended the scale of the battle operation starting from September 27 and entered the territory of the Zangilan region on the 24th day of the battles. Our army forced the enemy to retreat by squeezing and liberating several settlements of the Zangilan region on October 20.

President, Supreme commander-in-chief Ilham Aliyev stated in his address to the nation that the Azerbaijani Army started to liberate the settlements of the Zangilan region from the occupation.

President Ilham Aliyev stated in his address on October 20 that Dordchinar, Kurdlar, Yukari Abdurrahmanli, Garghabazar, Ashaghi Veysalli, Yukari Aybasanli villages of Fuzuli district, Safarsha, Hasangaydi, Fughanli, Imambaghi, Dash Veysalli, Aghtapa, Yarahmadli villages of Jabrayil district, Aghjakand, Mulkudara, Dashbashi, Gunashli (previously Norashen), Vang villages (in that address, the head of state announced that the village of Vang was named Chinarli) of Khojavand district were liberated from the occupation.



Then, the head of state declared that Azerbaijani Army also entered the territory of the Zangilan region and liberated settlements. President Ilham Aliyev declared that Havali, Zarnali, Mammadbayli, Hakari, Sharifan, and Mughanli villages of Zangilan district and the city of Zangilan were liberated from occupation.

Azerbaijani Army severely defeated the Armenian Army in the Zangilan region as well and destroyed a larger amount of enemy equipment and manpower.

With the liberation of the Zangilan region, Azerbaijani Army reached the border with Armenia.

