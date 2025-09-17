Tyler Robinson charged in Charlie Kirk shooting; evidence includes alleged confession texts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been formally charged in the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, facing seven counts including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. Utah prosecutors confirmed they will seek the death penalty.

Robinson allegedly confessed in text messages to his roommate and romantic partner: “I had enough of his hatred,” according to court transcripts. He is accused of firing the single rifle shot that killed Kirk last Wednesday. Robinson appeared in court via video feed from jail, speaking only to state his name. His next hearing is set for September 29, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a related high-profile case, Luigi Mangione appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court in New York. Two terrorism-related counts against Mangione, charged in the December 2024 killing of health insurance executive Brian Thompson, were dismissed. He remains charged with second-degree murder and eight other counts. Mangione faces trials in both state and federal courts, and the Department of Justice has requested the death penalty.

The cases come amid a broader U.S. spike in political violence, raising concerns about escalating threats.

News.Az