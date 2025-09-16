Tyler Robinson to face formal charges in Charlie Kirk shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tyler Robinson, the suspect accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, is set to face formal charges later today in Utah. Robinson will also make his first court appearance on Tuesday, Utah County officials said.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray is scheduled to hold a press conference this morning to announce the charges, which will be made public immediately after filing. Robinson was previously arrested for felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated murder, and obstruction of justice, and is currently held at the Utah County Jail, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Authorities continue to review evidence, including electronic devices linked to Robinson, as federal charges could be forthcoming. While no official motive has been disclosed, Vice President JD Vance suggested that “left-wing extremism” may have played a role in the killing.

Robinson, 22, was identified by his father from photos released by law enforcement. After initially refusing to turn himself in, Robinson later complied.

President Donald Trump commented Monday evening that Robinson appeared to have been radicalized online, claiming it was “radicalized on the left.” FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino noted that Robinson allegedly had an “obsession” with Kirk and exhibited multiple warning signs prior to the attack. Investigators are examining whether anyone who knew about Robinson’s intentions failed to report them.

The case continues to develop as authorities probe Robinson’s digital footprint and any possible network connected to the crime.

News.Az