Typhoon Matmo disrupts holiday travel in China

Matmo, which caused flooding in the Philippines this week, is expected to make landfall around noon on Sunday after approaching east of Hainan with an expected maximum wind force of 42-48 metres per second.

Haikou planned to halt all schools, work and transport from Saturday afternoon to Sunday, Xinhua said, while the port city Zhanjiang in Guangdong would do the same.

During the eight-day holiday that started with China's National Day on Oct 1, people are expected to make around 2.36 billion trips, with the daily average forecast to be up 3.2% from the same period last year, Xinhua said on Wednesday.

Haikou had planned nearly 150 cultural events and more than 10 sports competitions during the holiday period, while Sanya had planned 170 art and tourism activities, according to Hainan's official social media channels.

The state broadcaster CCTV, citing meteorological experts, asked the public to stay vigilant as Matmo will have a serious impact on tourism and transport during a busy period for travel.

The Hong Kong Observatory raised its tropical cyclone warning signal to Strong Wind Signal No. 3 at noon and said it would assess the need for higher signals later on Saturday.

The city has issued 12 tropical cyclone warning signals this year, the most since 1946, the observatory said on Friday.