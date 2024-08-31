Typhoon Shanshan strikes western Japan with heavy rain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Typhoon Shanshan persisted in its destructive path through western Japan on Saturday, delivering heavy rain and strong winds that disrupted transportation and led to warnings of additional downpours, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The storm has already caused significant damage, with local media reporting at least six deaths and more than 100 injuries over the past four days. Some regions, including Tokai, Kanto, and Kyushu, have experienced record rainfall exceeding 400 millimeters (15.7 inches) in the last 48 hours.The impact on transportation has been severe. Japan Railway suspended its Tokaido Shinkansen services between Gifu-Hashima and Maibara on Saturday morning due to the heavy rain, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News. Earlier, train services between Tokyo and Nagoya had already been halted.Air travel has also been heavily affected. Both All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines canceled or rescheduled numerous flights to and from airports in the storm-hit regions.The weather agency has issued warnings for the Tokai region, cautioning that it could face more torrential rain through Sunday as Typhoon Shanshan continues to exert its force. Residents are urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions as the storm moves through the area.The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the typhoon, moving east-southeast at approximately 15 kilometers (9 miles) per hour, was located 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Cape Shionomisaki.

