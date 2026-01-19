UAE and India boost ties with new defense, space, and energy deals
The United Arab Emirates and India are working to further enhance their already strong partnership, as both countries play crucial roles in a global trade route that connects Asia and Europe.
The UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks in New Delhi, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The National noted that “President Sheikh Mohamed held high-level talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday under a working visit, as the two countries agreed deals aimed at bolstering ties across defence, space and energy.”
The leaders are working to increase bilateral cooperation. The various sectors of importance in the discussion were listed as technology and AI, as well as addressing food security.
The UAE’s leader was welcomed at Palam Air Base by the Indian leader. According to the report, the leaders signed a number of important documents. These include “aletter of intent on a Strategic Defence Partnership” which was exchanged by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.
In addition, a “Letter of Intent was exchanged by Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and Vikram Misri, Foreign Secretary of India, between the UAE Space Agency and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre to launch a joint initiative to enable space industry development and commercial collaboration.”