UAE and India boost ties with new defense, space, and energy deals

The United Arab Emirates and India are working to further enhance their already strong partnership, as both countries play crucial roles in a global trade route that connects Asia and Europe.

The UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks in New Delhi, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The National noted that “President Sheikh Mohamed held high-level talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday under a working visit, as the two countries agreed deals aimed at bolstering ties across defence, space and energy.”

The leaders are working to increase bilateral cooperation. The various sectors of importance in the discussion were listed as technology and AI, as well as addressing food security.