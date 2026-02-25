UAE, Czech Republic boost ties in new economy sectors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates and the Czech Republic discussed expanding economic cooperation in emerging sectors.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism of the UAE, met virtually with Karel Havlíček, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, to explore partnerships in tourism, entrepreneurship, investment, agri-tech, food security, education, healthcare, renewable energy, and innovation, News.Az reports, citing WAM.

The ministers reviewed new joint projects and initiatives planned for 2026 and discussed strategies to enhance economic collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

“The Czech Republic is an important economic partner for the UAE in Central Europe,” Al Marri said. “We aim to continue our efforts to support the growth and sustainability of both economies in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

Currently, the UAE hosts 700 Czech companies and 331 Czech brands operating across multiple sectors. Al Marri highlighted updates to the UAE’s economic framework, including new laws on family businesses, cooperatives, commercial companies, and digital trade. He emphasized the UAE’s competitive business environment, which offers 100% foreign ownership, over 2,000 economic activities, tax incentives, long-term investor visas, and specialised free zones.

