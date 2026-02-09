Pavol Vasko ear-bite incident sparks Clash MMA chaos - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A controversial ear-biting incident during a Clash MMA event in the Czech Republic led to chaos involving fans and fighters after the bout ended.

The incident happened during the Clash MMA 15 “custom rules” main event in Brno. During a grappling exchange, heavyweight fighter Pavol Vasko bit opponent Vaclav Mikulasek’s ear. Mikulasek immediately stopped and received medical attention, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No Clash MMA na República Checa, Pavol Vasko mordeu a orelha de Vaclav Mikulasek na tentativa de derrotar seu oponente.



O juiz o desqualificou por falta e o público enfurecido saltou à jaula para atacá-lo com punhos, cadeiras e bebidas.



Vasko escapou com ajuda de segurança. pic.twitter.com/5f0qDIvZTL — Comunicarmais (@ComunicarmaisBA) February 9, 2026

The fight was promoted as a “no rules” style contest, though the incident quickly drew backlash online and among spectators.

Following the bout, tensions escalated outside the cage. Reports indicate Vasko was confronted by multiple people while attempting to leave the arena, leading to a brief melee before security intervened.

Mikulasek later posted on social media showing he had received treatment and was recovering.

The two fighters had previously met in December, when Vasko was disqualified in the first round of that fight.

The incident has renewed debate about safety standards and regulations in unconventional MMA events that promote extreme or modified rule sets.

News.Az