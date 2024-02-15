Yandex metrika counter

UAE Leader makes phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

On February 15, the Leader of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his endeavors for the development of the country.


News.Az 

