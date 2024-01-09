UAE president concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the UAE President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and other officials.

News.Az