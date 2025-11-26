UAE President meets Azerbaijan's Justice Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to discuss prospects for strengthening cooperation in the legal and judicial spheres, according to the Azerbaijani Justice inistry.

During the meeting, both sides stressed that, thanks to the initiatives of the two presidents, relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE have reached the level of a strategic partnership across all areas, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In line with agreements between the leaders, the Justice Ministries of both countries are cooperating on mutual legal assistance in civil and commercial matters, as well as on criminal cases and extradition. The sides noted that this close collaboration in the justice sector contributes to the further expansion of bilateral ties.

Ahmadov also conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the UAE head of state. In return, President Al Nahyan asked him to pass on his greetings and deep respect to the Azerbaijani president.

News.Az