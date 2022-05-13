UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed dies at age 73

+ ↺ − 16 px

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died at the age of 73, News.Az reports citing Emirates news agency WAM.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs declared official national mourning for the death of the president for 40 days from Friday. Flags will fly at half-mast during this period.

Work in both public and private sectors will be paused for three days, also from Friday, the Dubai Media Office clarified.

