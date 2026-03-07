Yandex metrika counter

UAE says it is intercepting Iranian missiles, drones

Source: Anadolu Agency

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that the loud sounds heard in various parts of the emirates were the result of air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles and drones approaching the country.


By Nijat Babayev

