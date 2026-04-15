UAE school reopening status: Will classes return to campus on Monday? What we know so far

On April 14, Tuesday, UAE announced phased return to in-person learning for schools and nurseries. The Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council announced that educational institutions are preparing for a gradual return to in-person learning, with nurseries set to reopen in phases starting this week.

Authorities said further details on whether classes will resume in person or remotely will be announced on Wednesday, April 15, through official Ministry of Education and higher education channels.

Is there a confirmed return date?

Officials stated that additional information on whether institutions will return to in-person instruction or continue with remote learning will be released on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, via the official communication channels of the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the relevant higher education authorities. Why are schools online?

Distance learning was introduced on March 2, 2026 as a precautionary measure amid regional security concerns linked to ongoing conflict in the area, following Iran's attacks on Gulf countries, including the UAE.

The arrangement was initially set to run until March 6, before officials brought the spring break forward.

Since then, remote learning has been extended in stages as authorities continue to monitor the situation and prioritise the safety of students and staff. What could happen after April 17?

Today, the UAE announced a gradual return to in-person learning, with nurseries set to reopen in phases starting this week. Authorities will continue to assess the situation while preparing for the phased reopening.

Authorities will conduct field inspections to assess preparedness ahead of the phased reopening. Updated guidelines have also been developed to manage any shifts between in-person and remote learning.

What about nurseries in Dubai?

The KHDA has introduced two new services for children up to six years old. Nurseries can now run small groups of up to eight children from different families in home settings, and can also send teachers into homes for one-to-one or small-group sessions with up to four siblings.

What is happening with final exams?

The situation regarding international examinations has evolved considerably. Several major awarding bodies have cancelled their external examinations in the UAE for 2026. These include:CBSE and ISC

International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP)

Cambridge International

Pearson Edexcel

OxfordAQA

This means that qualifications including IGCSEs and A Levels will not have external exams in the UAE this year. Schools and awarding bodies are expected to communicate directly with students about how grades will be determined. Status of UAE universities

Universities nationwide, both public and private, are also currently operating via distance learning.

However, universities often have more internal flexibility than schools. While most are running fully online classes and exams, some institutions may offer: Hybrid arrangements: Case-by-case flexibility for specific practical components.