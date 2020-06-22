UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UAE has sent an aid plane carrying 11 metric tons of medical supplies to Azerbaijan to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This aid will assist approximately 11,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus, AZERTAC reports.

Commenting on the aid delivery, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammed Ahmed Hamel Al Qubaisi said: "Relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan are progressing significantly in many areas. This is supported by the shared vision of the leadership of the two countries in strengthening ties of friendship, understanding, and mutual support on many regional and international issues of common concern and in various international fora."

"The dispatch of medical aid aircraft today is a testament to the UAE leadership's adoption of a supportive approach to friendly countries in various circumstances, especially in light of the challenges the world is now facing in the fight against the pandemic," the ambassador added.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 946 metric tons of aid to 67countries, supporting more than 946,000 medical professionals in the process.

News.Az