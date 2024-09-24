UAE suspends flights to and from Lebanon amid Israeli airstrikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

In light of ongoing regional developments, several airlines canceled flights to and from Beirut on Tuesday and Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Gulf Today.

EmiratesEmirates Airlines cancelled its scheduled flights between Dubai and Beirut on 24 and 25 September. This was due to developments following a series of Israeli attacks that targeted a number of Lebanese regions, resulting in over 500 casualties and tens of thousands of displaced individuals, according to data provided by Emirates.Etihad AirwaysEtihad Airways has announced the cancellation of its scheduled services to and from Beirut on Tuesday, 24 September, in response to the prevailing security situation in the region.The flights that have been affected are EY535, which departs from Abu Dhabi and terminates in Beirut, and EY538, which commences its journey in Beirut and terminates in Abu Dhabi.Those guests who have made a reservation for these services are being provided with assistance in making alternative travel arrangements.Etihad Airways is closely monitoring the situation across the region and maintaining close liaison with the relevant authorities.FlydubaiA spokesperson for Flydubai has announced the cancellation of flights between Dubai International Airport and Beirut International Airport on the 24th and 25th of September. This decision has been taken in light of the prevailing circumstances.The spokesperson indicated that travellers with existing bookings had been contacted with information regarding rebooking or refund options.Air ArabiaAir Arabia has announced the cancellation of its scheduled flights between Sharjah and Beirut, and between Abu Dhabi and Beirut, for 24 September, citing the prevailing circumstances as the reason for this decision.A spokesperson for Air Arabia stated that passengers with existing bookings had been contacted with information regarding rebooking options. Furthermore, passengers are advised to contact the Air Arabia call centre for updates.“We extend our apologies to our passengers for any inconvenience caused to them as a result of the cancellations that have taken place today,” he added.Lebanese health authorities on Tuesday raised the death toll from two days of Israeli airstrikes targeting Hizbollah members to 558.Palestinian officials in Gaza, meanwhile, said new Israeli strikes killed at least two dozen people.Israel’s military says it will do "whatever is necessary” to push Hizbollah away from Lebanon’s border with Israel.Israel and Hizbollah have been trading fire since the Israel-Hamas war began.On Monday, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, killing nearly 500 people and wounding more than 1,600 others.Thousands of people fled southern Lebanon, jamming the main highway to Beirut in the biggest exodus since the 2006 Israel-Hizbollah war.It's a staggering toll for a country still reeling from a deadly attack on communication devices the week before. Lebanon blamed the attacks on Israel, but Israel did not confirm or deny its responsibility.

News.Az