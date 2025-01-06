UAE, Syrian FMs meet on bilateral ties, developments in Syria
BBC
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Monday met with visiting Syria's interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani on bilateral ties and developments in Syria, News.az reports citing BBC.
The two sides discussed ways to enhance the "strong fraternal" bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest, reviewed the overall developments in Syria and the current regional situation, and addressed "several issues of mutual concern," the UAE Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Sheikh Abdullah "reaffirmed the UAE's steadfast stance in supporting Syria's independence and sovereignty over its entire territory" and voiced the country's "solidarity with the Syrian people and its support for all regional and international efforts aimed at fulfilling their aspirations for security, peace, stability, and a dignified life," it said.
Following the meeting, Syria's interim Foreign Ministry posted four photos on social media platform X showing al-Shibani shaking hands and having talks with Sheikh Abdullah.
According to the two ministries, the meeting was also attended by senior officials from both sides, including defense ministers of the two countries.
The visit is part of al-Shibani's ongoing regional tour aimed at bolstering Syria's stability, security, and economic recovery.
