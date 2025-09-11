UAE to launch youth council in China to boost cultural, knowledge exchange

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will establish a Youth Council in China, a platform aimed at bringing together Emirati students studying at Chinese universities to strengthen cultural and knowledge exchange between the two countries, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Khalid Al Nuaimi, director of the UAE Federal Youth Authority, told Xinhua on Thursday that the Council, to be launched in Beijing in November, reflects the UAE's commitment to empowering young people abroad.

He added that the Council will serve as a bridge between Emirati youth and their Chinese peers, promoting people-to-people connections and advancing the UAE-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Council will organize joint activities, including educational, innovation, and digital economy programs, allowing Emirati students to learn from China's development experience while showcasing the UAE's own achievements, according to Al Nuaimi.

The Federal Youth Authority will continue its support for Emirati students in China through development programs, training opportunities, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, to ensure students benefit from their experience in China and bring valuable expertise back home, Al Nuaimi said.

Detailed plans and programs for the Council are expected to be announced within the next two months.

News.Az