UAE to support Azerbaijan’s humanitarian demining efforts

The United Arab Emirates will provide financial support for humanitarian demining activities in Azerbaijan

To that end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), and Mohammed Al Blooshi, UAE Ambassador to Baku, News.Az reports, citing the agency. Under the agreement, the support will involve strengthening the Agency's technical capabilities, acquiring necessary equipment, and carrying out risk education programs in areas located along the former contact line.As part of the signing ceremony, a meeting was held between the parties. Suleymanov expressed gratitude to the UAE for its contribution to Azerbaijan's humanitarian demining efforts.During the meeting, Ambassador Al Blooshi was provided with a detailed overview of the extensive contamination of the liberated territories with landmines and other explosive devices and the ongoing large-scale humanitarian demining operations addressing this issue. The significance of international resource mobilization and partnerships in tackling Azerbaijan's landmine contamination problem was underscored.Ambassador Mohamed Al Blooshi emphasized that this assistance from the United Arab Emirates is provided to support the humanitarian demining efforts of the friendly Republic of Azerbaijan.During the meeting, discussions were held between the parties on the support provided for mine action activities and the future prospects for further development of cooperation in this field.

News.Az