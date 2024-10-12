Uber revolutionizes EV adoption with AI-powered assistant

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the last week of October 2024, Uber made significant announcements regarding the future of electric transportation and innovation on its platform. The key highlights include the launch of a new AI assistant and enhanced support for drivers transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs).

On October 8, 2024, Uber introduced a new AI assistant powered by OpenAI’s GPT-40 technology. This assistant is specifically designed to assist EV drivers on the Uber platform, answering their questions and making the switch to electric vehicles easier, News.Az reports, citing the Teslarati portal. The launch is part of Uber’s broader strategy to support sustainable development and increase the adoption of EVs among its drivers.During the GO-GET Zero 2024 event in London, Uber shared impressive progress in growing its electric vehicle fleet:Uber’s EV fleet now includes over 182,000 vehicles, marking a significant expansion.Uber drivers are adopting electric vehicles five times faster than the average motorist in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.In London, nearly 30% of all miles driven on Uber are now completed using electric vehicles.Uber Green, which allows users to choose hybrid or electric vehicles, is available in more than 200 cities worldwide. Uber also announced the expansion of its EV-only ride option to more than 40 cities globally. This option allows riders to choose electric vehicles exclusively, underscoring Uber’s commitment to increasing the availability of eco-friendly transportation.As part of its efforts to promote electric vehicle adoption, Uber noted that the cost of an EV ride is roughly the same as an UberX ride, making it accessible to more riders. To further support drivers, Uber has introduced several initiatives:EV mentors available for drivers who prefer personalized support from real experts. These recent developments highlight Uber’s ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable transportation and supporting its drivers as they transition to electric vehicles.

