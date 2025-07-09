UBS continues to see opportunity in the U.S., CEO tells Fox Business

UBS continues to see opportunity in the U.S., CEO tells Fox Business

+ ↺ − 16 px

UBS continues to see a lot of opportunity in the United States, the Swiss bank’s CEO Sergio Ermotti told Fox Business’ "Mornings with Maria" program, News.az reports citing Investing.

"This is the reason why we keep investing in our franchise," Ermotti said.

While clients needed certainty on tariffs to make investments, UBS still saw a lot of growth and wealth creation in the U.S., he added.

News.Az