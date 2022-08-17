UCL play-off first leg: Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag to take on Czech Victoria Plzen

Azerbaijan’s FC Qarabag will today take on FC Victoria Plzen of the Czech Republic in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off round, News.Az reports.

The match will be played at Tofig Bahramov Stadium at 20:45 Baku time, with Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic to officiate the game.

Vincic will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Tomas Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic, with Rade Obrenovic as the fourth official. Nejc Kajtazovic and Jure Praprotnik will be the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) of the game.

The return match will be played at Doosan Arena in Plzen, the Czech Republic on August 23 at 23:00 Baku time.

