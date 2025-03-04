UEFA Champions League: Madrid rivalry and Bundesliga battle highlight round of 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

The top eight teams from the league stage are set to compete in the opening legs of the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Real Madrid will host Atlético de Madrid in an intense Spanish capital derby, while Bayern Munich takes on Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their own round of 16 clash.

News.Az, citing UEFA.com, previews all the thrilling action as the fight for a spot in the quarter-finals kicks off.

Tuesday 4 March

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (18:45 CET)

Club Brugge were winless in 14 UEFA competition matches against English teams before Hans Vanaken’s second-half penalty earned them a 1-0 victory against Aston Villa on Matchday 4. "We knew it would be tough, but today we played a magnificent game," beamed coach Nicky Hayen after handing Unai Emery's side their first loss of the Champions League season.

Though they have little reason to expect an easier ride – Villa lost only one other game on their way to a top-eight finish – a roaring knockout phase play-off triumph against Atalanta has inspired confidence as they seek to repeat that magnificent performance. "If we keep playing at such a high level, then anything is possible," said midfielder Ardon Jashari following the 5-2 aggregate win.

Equipped with the lessons of that 1-0 defeat, Emery is eyeing victory as Villa return to the Jan Breydelstadion. "We lost 1-0 there, which is good information for us," said the Spanish coach. "It tells us about how we have to compete, respect [them] and prepare."

The Villans' only win over Belgian opposition in UEFA competition came on their way to European Cup glory in 1981/82, so a victory here could have them dreaming big. "Who knows? It's down to us," commented forward Morgan Rogers when questioned on how far his team could go. "We have the hunger and drive, and a manager that pushes us every day."

Club Brugge have only won seven of their 30 meetings with English clubs in UEFA competition (D5 L18).

Real Madrid vs Atlético de Madrid

City rivals Real Madrid and Atleti contested Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016, two of four meetings in the knockout phase between 2014 and 2017. Now, eight years later, these familiar foes will once again decide each other's Champions League fates.

With both of their La Liga meetings this season ending in 1-1 draws, the feeling is that fine margins will swing this tie. Real Madrid will be in high spirits after dispatching Manchester City in the knockout phase play-offs, but coach Carlo Ancelotti is unmoved: "It will be as difficult as always to play against Atleti. I expect an entertaining and balanced tie."

Atleti must overcome the weight of history against Real Madrid, having fallen to defeat in both Champions League final meetings and winning only three of ten meetings with their city neighbours in UEFA competition (D2 L5).

However, after a strong league phase campaign, which included wins against French champions Paris Saint-Germain and German champions Leverkusen, Diego Simeone is relishing the challenge. "When you choose to be a coach, you want to face the strongest opponents, and to compete in every competition with the intention of winning," noted the Atleti boss.

Both clubs have winning records against Spanish opponents in UEFA competition. Real Madrid have lost only five of 23 contests (W12 D6), while Atleti have avoided defeat in 14 of 21 (W9 D5 L7).

PSV vs Arsenal

Ryan Flamingo's extra-time winner powered PSV into the last 16, completing the turnaround after a first-leg defeat in their knockout phase play-off with Juventus. Encouraged by that show of poise and persistence, midfielder Ismael Saibari revealed the secrets behind a famous home win.

"We stayed patient, we trusted in our qualities and just kept going," he said. "In the second half, we made it happen." Having already taken down Arsenal's English counterparts Liverpool, will that formula deliver another impressive PSV win?

Arsenal announced their return to the Champions League with a 4-0 home win against PSV on Matchday 1 last season, ending an absence dating back to the 2016/17 season. PSV coach Peter Bosz was left stunned by the Gunners' defensive strength after that encounter, puzzling: "As soon as we got to their box, [the attack] was over. How is that possible?"

With injuries to key forward players Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, that defensive foundation could prove key for Arsenal. "When you are at this stage, every team is really good," said coach Mikel Arteta. "But when the time comes, we will be ready for it."

This is the 11th UEFA competition meeting between these two clubs, with Arsenal (W4 D4 L2) getting the better of the previous matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs Lille

Ten Serhou Guirassy goals, including one of the three that helped Dortmund past Sporting CP in the knockout phase play-offs, have placed him first in the race for top scorer, while helping Dortmund reach the last 16. His next task? Overcome Lille, the club with whom he made his top-flight debut in the 2015/16 season.

Coach Nico Kovač is another man familiar with the French side, having observed their 2020/21 Ligue 1 triumph while managing Monaco. "I know the quality of this club and they have defeated some top-class teams in the Champions League already," he warned.

Dortmund approach the tie with growing confidence, however, having followed up their knockout phase play-off triumph with a first Bundesliga win under Kovač, Guirassy hitting four goals in a 6-0 defeat of Union Berlin. "World class – there is nothing else to say," was Kovač's enthusiastic assessment of the striker.

Seventh-placed finishers in the league phase, Lille's impressive campaign included wins against Real Madrid, Atleti and Feyenoord – three teams also in the last 16. Coach Bruno Génésio knows Guirassy's threat well, having coached the Guinean international at Rennes, but he will have plenty of confidence in his own sharp-shooting striker Jonathan David, who notched six goals in eight league phase appearances.

"It's not just goals with Jonathan," Génésio said as David reached a century of Lille strikes back in December. "To have a top striker who makes as many runs and shows as much generosity as he does is pretty rare."

Serhou Guirassy had scored in five consecutive Champions League matches before Dortmund settled for a goalless draw in their second leg against Sporting CP.

Wednesday 5 March

Feyenoord vs Inter (18:45 CET)

Robin van Persie will be the third coach to lead Feyenoord in the Champions League this season, taking charge for their round of 16 tie after Brian Priske guided them through the league phase and Pascal Bosschaart oversaw a knockout phase play-off victory against Inter's city rivals Milan.

The former Netherlands striker featured for Feyenoord in both legs of the semi-finals as they overcame Inter on their way to the 2001/02 UEFA Cup title, and he has set his sights on another famous victory, this time from the dugout. The Rotterdam-born coach revelled in his homecoming during his introductory press conference, but quickly refocused: "I have to get back to the order of the day, which is making sure that we perform."

Inter set the defensive standard in the league phase, Leverkusen standing alone in scoring against and defeating Simone Inzaghi's men. "It's not just thanks to me," said goalkeeper Yann Sommer after earning a seventh clean sheet in the 3-0 win against Monaco on Matchday 8, adding: "We defend together. It's beautiful and I think it's the key to our success."

Inzaghi expects that fortitude to now be tested in Rotterdam. "We know it will be a challenge, but we are ready to give our all," explained the Inter coach.

Lautaro Martínez became only the third Inter player to score a Champions League hat-trick on Matchday 8.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool

A 10-0 aggregate win against French counterparts Brest made an emphatic statement of intent as Paris began their knockout phase campaign, but they must overcome the league phase's top performers to extend their journey further.

Liverpool have only been defeated once in this Champions League season, winning their other seven games, but Luis Enrique believes his team can add to that tally. "We're ready," said the Paris coach. "I feel confident we're going to enjoy this match." The sparkling form of his attackers gives reason for that optimism, with seven different goalscorers – a Champions League first – inspiring the second-leg victory against Brest.

That confident knockout phase play-off win, alongside a 4-2 league phase victory against Manchester City, has left Arne Slot in little doubt about the quality of the reigning French champions. "In Paris, we have drawn a team with real European pedigree," noted the Liverpool boss. "It is a challenge we will look forward to, knowing that we also fully deserve to be in the last 16."

His side narrowly defeated Lille in the league phase, but how will they fare against Ligue 1's frontrunners?

Paris' 10-0 aggregate victory against Brest was the second-largest margin of victory ever in a Champions League knockout phase tie.

Bayern München vs Leverkusen

Bayern left with a Champions League trophy the last time they – or anyone else – contested an all-German tie in this competition, defeating Dortmund 2-1 in the 2013 final at Wembley. Ending up on the winning side will be tough now, as it was then, with reigning German champions Leverkusen unbeaten in six games against Bayern.

"Leverkusen have a strong team and we know it's been some time since we beat them," admitted full-back Alphonso Davies, whose stoppage-time goal edged Bayern past Celtic in the knockout phase play-offs. "I'm optimistic that we will succeed now," the Canadian international added.

Leverkusen trail Bayern as they seek to defend their Bundesliga crown, but their most recent meeting with the Bavarian club gives cause for confidence. Xabi Alonso's side did not concede a single shot on target when they hosted Bayern on 15 February, leading their coach to conclude "we played almost perfectly" despite settling for a 0-0 draw.

"Unfortunately, there are games like that where the goals don't come," added midfielder Granit Xhaka. Leverkusen will hope Wednesday's meeting is not another of those.

With his first-leg strike against Celtic, Harry Kane became the first Bayern player to score seven or more Champions League goals in each of his first two campaigns for the club.

Benfica vs Barcelona

If the league phase meeting between these two sides is any indication, then this round of 16 tie can be counted on for plenty of drama, and even more goals. Barcelona were the eventual victors as the first-ever Champions League game to finish 5-4 played out in Lisbon.

After falling to Raphinha's late winner, Bruno Lage urged his players to learn from their Matchday 7 defeat. "We have to pick ourselves up," said the Benfica coach. "We have to look forward and learn from the result, from the last minutes of the game." The Eagles have the opportunity to show that progress now.

Hansi Flick could hardly believe what he was seeing as his team achieved that stunning turnaround win in January. "I've never experienced a comeback like that before," he said at full time. That pride was fuelled by his feeling Barcelona had overcome a strong opponent. "They are very good in transitions; they forced us to defend very deep," he remarked.

Flick will want to ward off complacency, but Robert Lewandowski's fine record against Benfica can lend some confidence. The Polish international has scored in five consecutive games against Benfica, a pair of penalties in Lisbon extending his total to nine goals in that span.

Benfica are one of only two teams to score four goals against Barcelona in a Champions League group stage/league phase match.

News.Az