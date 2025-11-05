UEFA Champions League: Qarabağ and Chelsea draw level: 2-2 - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The score in the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Qarabağ and Chelsea, held at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, is now 2–2, News.az reports.

In the second half, Chelsea increased their attacking pressure and managed to equalize the score. Qarabağ tried to maintain their first-half advantage, but the English side’s persistent attacks paid off.

The match remains intense, with both teams pushing hard in search of a winning goal.

