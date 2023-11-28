UEFA Europa League: Belgian referees to control FC Qarabag vs Molde group match

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgian referee Erik Lambrechts will be in charge of FC Qarabag vs Molde match in Group H of the UEFA Europa League, News.Az reports.

Erik Lambrechts will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Jo de Weirdt and Kevin Monteny. Nathan Verboomen will be the fourth official of the game, with Benoît Millot as the video assistant referee (VAR) and Jan Boterberg as the assistant VAR referee.

The match will be played at Molde Stadion, Norway at 00:00 Baku time on November 30.

News.Az