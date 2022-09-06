UEFA Europa League group stage: Belgian referees to control Freiburg vs FC Qarabag match

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgian referee Erik Lambrechts will be in charge of German Freiburg vs Azerbaijan`s FC Qarabag in Matchday 1 of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage.

Lambrechts will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Jo de Weirdt and Mathias Hillaert, with Wim Smet as the fourth official. Willy Delajod and Benoît Millot will be the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) of the game.

The match will be played at the Europa-Park stadium in the city of Freiburg at 23:00 Baku time on September 8.

News.Az