UEFA Executive Committee to meet next week

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UEFA Executive Committee will meet via videoconference next Thursday 23 April for an update meeting to discuss the latest developments regarding the impact caused by the coronavirus outbreak on European football, according to the official website of UEFA.

This meeting will follow an information session for the General Secretaries of UEFA’s 55 member associations on Tuesday 21 April.

The meetings will look at developments across both domestic and European competitions.

News.Az

News.Az