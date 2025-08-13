UEFA Super Cup preview: Predicted lineups for PSG vs Tottenham

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur will clash in the UEFA Super Cup final at Udine’s Bluenergy Stadium on Wednesday, with both managers facing key selection decisions following busy transfer windows and injury concerns.

Luis Enrique's side won their first-ever Champions League title last season with a 5-0 win over Inter Milan to qualify for this game, while Spurs claimed a 1-0 win over Manchester United to win the Europa League, but have since replaced Ange Postecoglou with Thomas Frank as their new manager, News.Az reports, citing Give Me Sports.

PSG Predicted XI: Lucas Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Ruiz, Zaire-Emery; Doue, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Joao Neves is suspended, while new signing Ilia Zabarnyi and Donnarumma are not in the squad. Warren Zaire-Emery likely starts in midfield, with young talents and bench options ready to feature.

Tottenham Predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bergvall, Bentancur; Johnson, Tel, Kudus

James Maddison is out for the season; Destiny Udogie and long-term injured players remain sidelined. Lucas Bergvall and Mathys Tel could start after a heavy friendly defeat to Bayern Munich.

Both sides will aim to assert dominance early, with PSG defending their Champions League crown and Spurs seeking to continue their Europa League momentum under new manager Thomas Frank.

UEFA Super Cup

August 13,

23:00. PSG (France) - Tottenham (England)

Referees: Juan Pineiro, Bruno Jesus, Luciano Maia (all Portugal)

Fourth official: Elchin Masiyev (Azerbaijan)

Udine, Friuli Stadium

News.Az