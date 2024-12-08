UFC 310: Veteran сriticizes opponent for significant weight miss

+ ↺ − 16 px

UFC veteran Randy Brown has accused his UFC 310 opponent, Bryan Battle, of intentionally missing weight, News.Az reports citing the Forbes .

#RandyBrown appeared on our #ufc310 weigh-in show to share his reaction to #BryanBattle missing weight by four pounds pic.twitter.com/j8or5z2r7j — News.Az (@news_az) December 8, 2024

UFC veteran Randy Brown has accused his UFC 310 opponent, Bryan Battle, of intentionally missing weight. On Friday, Battle came in four pounds over the limit, drawing sharp criticism from Brown for what he saw as a blatant lack of professionalism.Brown joined Sportsnet’s Aaron Bronsteter for an interview shortly after the official weigh-ins and he didn’t hide his frustration.“It’s one of those things,” Brown said. “We both knew about the fight at the same time. I came in as a professional. I’ve never missed weight at any point in my career. I’ve done this walk over 15 times or more. I made the weight. I think it’s a little unprofessional, but it is what it is. We’ll see what happens.”Brown was then asked if the weight cut had been hard for him. He didn’t give a straight answer, but he did offer more insight into how he felt about Battle’s handling of the situation.“They knew they weren’t going to make the weight,” Brown continued. “So they could have told me. They could have said something. I would’ve stopped, and we could have made it a catchweight. But they wanted me to suffer. I know the game. They ain’t slick. They want me to suffer so that I can come down, and he can wrestle me. He’d be a bigger body to wrestle me. They got it that I’m a big welterweight. I know the game, but nah, he’s supposed to cut the weight. 170 was the deal, be a professional and make 170.”Here is a look at the entire interview:

