UFC 2026 preview: Knockouts, comebacks, title fights

The UFC is set to deliver chaos, drama, and knockout action in 2026, with a mix of rising stars, legendary comebacks, and high-stakes title fights.

New Zealand’s Carlos Ulberg has cemented himself as a top contender, riding a nine-fight winning streak toward a potential clash with middleweight champion Alex Pereira. In the women’s division, the return of Amanda Nunes and the arrival of Kayla Harrison promise a new era of excitement and rivalry, News.Az reports, citing RNZ.

Conor McGregor’s return remains uncertain after years away from the cage following a 2021 leg injury, while Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker, and Kai Kara-France look to make comebacks despite being past their peak. Heavyweight and multi-division star Alex Pereira could make history by claiming titles across three weight classes.

Fans will also watch for explosive matchups like Dan Hooker vs. Max Holloway for the BMF title and pound-for-pound king Islam Makhachev facing Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates. In bantamweight, Payton Talbot will challenge new champion Petr Yan in a fight sure to thrill audiences.

With historic venues, rising stars, and the promise of epic battles, UFC 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable seasons yet.

