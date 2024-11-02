UFC: Derrick Lewis vs. Jhonata Diniz heavyweight fight cancelled

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saturday's heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Jhonata Diniz at UFC Edmonton has been cancelled.

UFC officials said the last-minute cancellation was due to Lewis suffering from a "non-weight cut related medical issue" that rendered him unable to compete, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. Lewis (28-12) weighed in on Friday morning right at the 266-pound limit for a non-title heavyweight fight. However, he did not show up for the ceremonial weigh-in later in the day. A reason was not given, and it was suggested that Lewis would still be able to compete.UFC officials later confirmed that Lewis was out of the event and that his fight with Diniz (8-0) was cancelled.With the main card losing a fight, a women's flyweight bout between Jasmine Jasudavicius and Ariane da Silva will fill the vacancy created by Lewis-Diniz.UFC Edmonton will be headlined by a flyweight battle between former champion Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi.

