UFC returns to Shanghai with star-studded fight card
Photo: UFC
For the first time in nearly eight years, the UFC is back in Shanghai, bringing a stacked fight card this Saturday that highlights some of the region’s top emerging talents.
The event, held at Shanghai Indoor Stadium, is headlined by an explosive light heavyweight clash between Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang. Fans can also look forward to two Top 10 matchups that promise high-stakes action to set the stage for the main event.
Event Details:
- Main Event: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang
- Location: Shanghai Indoor Stadium, Shanghai, China
- Where to Watch: ESPN+
Other Main Card Fights:
- Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta
- Sumudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas
- Kiefer Crosbie vs. Taiyilake Nueraji
Preliminary Card:
- Maheshate vs. Gauge Young
- Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson
- Rongzhu vs. Austin Hubbard
- Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus
- Yizha vs. Westin Wilson
- Xiao Long vs. SuYoung You
- Uran Satybaldiev vs. Diyar Nurgozhay
Whether you’re a die-hard MMA fan or tuning in for the rising stars, this Shanghai card promises plenty of fireworks. Grab your coffee, enjoy breakfast, and get ready for early morning action straight from Mainland China.