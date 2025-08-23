UFC returns to Shanghai with star-studded fight card

+ ↺ − 16 px



For the first time in nearly eight years, the UFC is back in Shanghai, bringing a stacked fight card this Saturday that highlights some of the region’s top emerging talents.

The event, held at Shanghai Indoor Stadium, is headlined by an explosive light heavyweight clash between Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang. Fans can also look forward to two Top 10 matchups that promise high-stakes action to set the stage for the main event.

Event Details:

Main Event: Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang

Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang Location: Shanghai Indoor Stadium, Shanghai, China

Shanghai Indoor Stadium, Shanghai, China Where to Watch: ESPN+

Other Main Card Fights:

Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta

Sumudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas

Kiefer Crosbie vs. Taiyilake Nueraji

Preliminary Card:

Maheshate vs. Gauge Young

Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Charles Johnson

Rongzhu vs. Austin Hubbard

Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus

Yizha vs. Westin Wilson

Xiao Long vs. SuYoung You

Uran Satybaldiev vs. Diyar Nurgozhay

Whether you’re a die-hard MMA fan or tuning in for the rising stars, this Shanghai card promises plenty of fireworks. Grab your coffee, enjoy breakfast, and get ready for early morning action straight from Mainland China.

