Uganda's military leader threatens to behead opposition leader

The head of Uganda's military, who is also the son of longstanding President Yoweri Museveni, said he wanted to behead the country's most prominent opposition leader, News.az reports citing Voice of America .

Muhoozi Kainerugaba is widely believed to be the heir apparent to his father, who has governed Uganda since 1986. Kainerugaba routinely makes inflammatory posts on social media, including a threat in 2022 to invade neighboring Kenya.Kainerugaba later apologized for that threat. He sometimes says that certain posts are meant ironically.In a post on X on Sunday evening, Kainerugaba said his father, whom he referred to by the honorific Mzee, was the only person protecting opposition leader Bobi Wine from him."If Mzee was not there, I would cut off his head today," Kainerugaba posted.Bobi Wine, whose legal name is Robert Kyagulanyi and who finished second to Museveni in the 2021 presidential election, responded on X that he did not take the threat lightly, saying there had been several previous attempts on his life.Kainerugaba responded: "Finally! I woke you up? Before I behead you, repay us the money we loaned you," suggesting the government had previously bought off Wine to undermine the opposition.Spokespeople for the government and Kainerugaba were not immediately reachable for comment. A spokesperson for the armed forces declined to comment.The government spokesperson has previously said Kainerugaba's social media posts should be understood as "casual" comments and not taken seriously or as reflecting government policy.Wine, a popular musician turned politician has parlayed his star power into a career as Museveni's most formidable challenger. He rejected the results of the 2021 election, alleging ballot stuffing and intimidation.Human rights activists have also accused Museveni's government of widespread human rights abuses, including torture and arbitrary detention.Uganda's government has repeatedly denied allegations of election fraud and human rights abuses.

