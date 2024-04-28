Yandex metrika counter

UK ambassador to Azerbaijan makes post on Nakhchivan

  • Politics
  • Share
UK ambassador to Azerbaijan makes post on Nakhchivan

Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has recently visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, British ambassador made a post in this regard on X, News.az reports.

The post featured photos from Lake Batabat, as well as Ashabi-Kahf Shrine, Garabaghlar Tomb Complex and Duzdag Physiotherapy Center.

UK ambassador to Azerbaijan makes post on Nakhchivan


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      