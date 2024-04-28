UK ambassador to Azerbaijan makes post on Nakhchivan
- 28 Apr 2024 07:30
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 195669
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/uk-ambassador-to-azerbaijan-makes-post-on-nakhchivan Copied
Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has recently visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, British ambassador made a post in this regard on X, News.az reports.
The post featured photos from Lake Batabat, as well as Ashabi-Kahf Shrine, Garabaghlar Tomb Complex and Duzdag Physiotherapy Center.