UK and Germany pledge new air defense systems to Ukraine amid ‘50-day drive’

Two Patriot air defense systems in Zamosc, Poland, on July 3, 2023. (Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The U.K. and Germany have announced plans to supply Ukraine with additional air defense systems as part of a “50-day drive” to bolster Kyiv’s defenses and pressure Russia toward peace negotiations.

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will co-chair a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting today to coordinate efforts. Germany is contributing €170 million ($198 million) for new air defense munitions, while London has already sent £150 million ($201 million) worth of air defense support over the past two months, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

This push aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose “severe tariffs” on Russia if a peace deal is not reached within 50 days. The EU welcomed the initiative but noted concerns about the timeline given ongoing civilian casualties.

