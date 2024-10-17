UK announces fresh sanctions on Russia’s oil, LNG tankers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK government has today announced the largest package of new sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet of oil tankers.

“18 more shadow fleet ships will be barred from UK ports and unable to access world-leading British maritime services, bringing the total number of oil tankers sanctioned to 43,” the UK government said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.The UK government accused the Russian shadow fleet of attempting to undermine sanctions and posing a clear and present danger.“Environmental risks, such as oil spills, on our coastlines as a result of its flagrant violation of basic safety standards, but also risks to the security of global trade – the lifeblood of economic growth,” the statement noted.At the European Political Community Summit in July, the Prime Minister announced the shadow fleet call to action. Today the US and Canada have joined 44 European countries plus the EU in working together to tackle the risks posed by the shadow fleet.“The oil tankers targeted today have transported an estimated $4.9 billion in the last year alone. A significant number of the ships targeted by the UK to date have been forced to sit idling uselessly outside ports across the world, unable to continue pouring money into Putin’s war chest,” said the statement.The UK government stated that Sovcomflot, Russia’s largest shipping company, has been left desperately scrambling to rename and offload its vessels to dodge UK sanctions. Today we have targeted even more of its ships, further turning the screw on the mechanisms the Kremlin uses to fund its illegal war.Alongside action against the shadow fleet, the UK government also sanctioned 4 more LNG tankers and Russian gas company Rusgazdobycha JSC.“We are continuing to ratchet up pressure on the beleaguered Russian gas industry, with flagship company Gazprom posting a significant net loss of $6.9 billion in 2023 - its first annual loss in more than 20 years,” the statement added.

News.Az