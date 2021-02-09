UK, Azerbaijan agree to deepen cooperation on climate change

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK and Azerbaijan have agreed to deepen cooperation on climate change, Minister for European Neighborhood and the Americas at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Wendy Morton tweeted on Tuesday.

Morton arrived in Baku for a two-day official visit on Monday.

"The UK stands ready to support Azerbaijan in achieving ambitious zero carbon emission goals ahead of 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26)," the minister wrote.

News.Az