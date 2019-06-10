UK, Azerbaijan start cooperation in renewable energy field

+ ↺ − 16 px

An article devoted to the 3rd meeting of Joint Intergovernmental Commission held on May 22 and strengthening of UK-Azerbaijan relations in the field of renewable energy is published at the website of the government of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, APA-Economics reports citing Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

Article narrated the ambitions of the UK and Azerbaijan regarding renewing joint attempts to answer challenges in the energy sector, including renewable energy. It is stated that UK Minister of State for Trade Policy George Hollingbery and Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov have agreed on the issues like diversification of economies, investment on green energy and utilizing opportunities in the field of renewable energy.

