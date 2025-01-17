UK borrowing cost spike evaporates, in boost for Reeves

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

Yields across the range of gilt maturities had fallen by around 6 basis points on the day as of 1200 GMT, pushed lower by figures showing an unexpected fall in British retail sales in December that added to a run of lacklustre economic data.The 10-year gilt yield stood at 4.622%, on track for its biggest weekly fall since July and down 30 basis points from a peak hit on Jan. 9 of 4.925%, which was its highest yield since 2008.Last week's lurch higher in yields was spurred mostly by shifting U.S. markets, but it put pressure on finance minister Rachel Reeves because it raised the risk that she would not meet her own fiscal rules without further tax rises or spending cuts.On Wednesday, Britain's opposition Conservative Party said Reeves did not have the confidence of the market, citing the moves in bonds.But the gilt market has rallied over the last three days, in part due to downbeat economic data - with retail sales sliding unexpectedly in December - and the increasing likelihood of a Bank of England interest rate cut on Feb. 6.The 10-year gilt yield has now increased only 5 basis points since the end of 2024 - meaning it has outperformed the equivalent benchmark bond from every other Group of Seven advanced economy bar the United States.

News.Az