UK braces for Storm Chandra as severe weather hits

A powerful storm forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rain, and snow to large parts of the United Kingdom on Tuesday has been named Storm Chandra by the Met Office.

The storm is expected to cause flooding and travel disruption in some areas, while significant snowfall is forecast for higher ground across parts of northern Britain, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for rain in South West England, in effect on Monday and Tuesday. In addition, yellow rain warnings cover wider areas of England—including London, the South East, and the South West—as well as parts of Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday.

Conditions are set to worsen on Tuesday as Storm Chandra intensifies, with a range of weather warnings in place across much of the country.

An amber wind warning has been issued for Northern Ireland on Tuesday, where gusts of 60 to 70 mph are expected, potentially reaching up to 75 mph in some coastal areas, according to the Met Office.

“Storm Chandra will bring persistent rain, heavy at times, later on Monday and overnight before gradually clearing north-eastwards on Tuesday morning,” the Met Office said.

"30-50 mm rainfall is likely widely, with 60-80 mm across some higher ground, especially south Dartmoor.

"Falling on saturated ground, this is likely to lead to flooding and disruption, particularly on Tuesday morning. Strong south-easterly winds are also expected."

Yellow alerts are also in place for rain and snow in parts of Scotland, the Midlands, the North East and North West of England and Yorkshire.

London, England's South East and South West and parts of Wales have also been told to brace for more rain on Tuesday, with yellow alerts issued for those regions.

The Met Office has urged Britons to be on alert for flooding, transport delays and cancellations, power cuts and landslides in prone areas.

