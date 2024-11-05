UK Conservatives’ new leader appoints Chris Philp as shadow home secretary

Chris Philp has been appointed as the shadow home secretary by UK Conservatives' new leader Kemi Badenoch.

The former Home Office minister supported Badenoch's leadership campaign, News.Az reports, citing BBC. On Monday it emerged that Badenoch had offered three of her former leadership rivals senior roles.Robert Jenrick, who was beaten in the final round, will serve as shadow justice secretary, while Mel Stride will be shadow chancellor and Dame Priti Patel will be shadow foreign secretary.Badenoch has now named her full shadow cabinet team ahead of their first meeting later.Ed Argar, a former justice and health minister, has been made shadow health and social care secretary, while Claire Coutinho keeps her job as shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero, as well as taking on the shadow equalities brief.Philp was first elected as MP for Croydon South in 2015 and before joining Parliament set up businesses in finance and travel.As well as serving as a junior minister in the Home Office under Rishi Sunak, he has previously held a number of other government roles including briefly serving as chief secretary to the Treasury under Liz Truss.Badenoch said her new shadow cabinet "draws on the talents of people from across the Conservative Party, based on meritocracy and with a breadth of experience and perspective".She added: "We will now get to work holding Labour to account and rebuilding our party based on Conservative principles and values."The process of renewing our great party has now begun."

News.Az