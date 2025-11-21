UK court sentences ex-MEP to 10 years for accepting pro-Russia bribes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former MEP and Welsh leader of the Reform UK party, Nathan Gill, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison by a UK court on Friday for delivering pro-Russia speeches in the European Parliament in exchange for money, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Gill pleaded guilty at London’s Old Bailey criminal court in September to accepting bribes worth thousands of euros from a pro-Russian politician in Ukraine, and making scripted statements and television appearances at his behest.

News.Az