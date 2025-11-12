UK court blocks Palestinian NGO from Appealing F-35 export ruling to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Palestinian human rights organization has been denied permission to appeal a UK court ruling that allowed components of F-35 fighter jets to be exported indirectly to Israel.

Al-Haq, based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, had challenged the UK’s Department for Business and Trade over its decision last year to exempt F-35 parts from a suspension on arms exports that could be used in the Gaza conflict. The group argued that the parts could be used in violations of international humanitarian law, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Last month, Al-Haq sought permission from the Court of Appeal to challenge a lower court ruling that upheld the government’s decision. The Court of Appeal refused, stating that determining whether national security concerns outweigh potential breaches of international law is a matter for the government, not the courts.

News.Az