+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK government is threatening legal action to ensure that the proceeds from Roman Abramovich's sale of Chelsea FC are directed to support victims of the war in Ukraine.

The British government has threatened legal action against Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to ensure that the £2.5 billion (€2.97bn) proceeds from his sale of Chelsea Football Club reach Ukrainian victims of Russia's all-out war, now in its fourth year, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

“The government is determined to see the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club reach humanitarian causes in Ukraine, following Russia's illegal full-scale invasion," Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

“We are deeply frustrated that it has not been possible to reach an agreement on this with Mr Abramovich so far,“ they added.

“While the door for negotiations will remain open, we are fully prepared to pursue this through the courts if required, to ensure people suffering in Ukraine can benefit from these proceeds as soon as possible.”

News.Az