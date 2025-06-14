UK deploying more RAF jets to Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has announced the deployment of additional Royal Air Force jets to the Middle East, citing the need for "contingency support across the region" as fighting intensifies between Israel and Iran.

He said the situation was fast-moving and there were ongoing discussions with allies, adding: "The constant message is de-escalate," News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The UK last announced it had deployed jets to the region last year, when the government said British aircraft had been playing a role in preventing escalation.

Sir Keir made the remarks as he travelled to Canada for the G7 summit, where he said the weekend's "intense" developments would be further discussed.

"We've already been moving assets to the region, including jets, and that is for contingency support across the region," he told reporters.

"Our constant message is de-escalate, and therefore everything we're doing, all discussions we're having are to do with de-escalation."

The prime minister would not be drawn on whether the UK would be involved in defending Israel.

"I had a good and constructive discussion with Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu yesterday, and that included discussions about the safety and security of Israel, as you would expect, between two allies," he said.

He reiterated that the UK had "long-standing concerns" about Iran's nuclear programme and recognised Israel's right to self-defence.

Iran has threatened to target UK, French and US military bases in the region if they offer Israel help to stop Tehran's strikes.

Sir Keir spoke to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday afternoon, Downing Street said.

"They discussed the gravely concerning situation in the Middle East and agreed on the need to de-escalate," a spokesman said.

