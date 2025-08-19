UK drops controversial demand for Apple data access

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. director of national intelligence announced that the United Kingdom has withdrawn its request for Apple to provide access to global user data if required.

Tulsi Gabbard said in a post on X the UK had agreed to drop its instruction for the tech giant to provide a "back door" which would have "enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American citizens and encroached on our civil liberties", News.Az reports, citing BBC.

"We do not comment on operational matters, including confirming or denying the existence of such notices," a UK government spokesperson said.

"We have long had joint security and intelligence arrangements with the US to tackle the most serious threats such as terrorism and child sexual abuse, including the role played by fast-moving technology in enabling those threats.

In December, the UK issued Apple with a formal notice demanding the right to access encrypted data from its users worldwide.

However Apple itself cannot view the data of customers who have activated its toughest security tool, Advanced Data Protection (ADP), which prevents anyone other than the user from reading their files.

In order to do so, it would have had to break its own encryption methods.

"We have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products or services, and we never will," it said.

Instead, Apple responded by withdrawing ADP from the UK market, and started a legal process to challenge the order. This was due to be heard at a tribunal in early 2026.

It is not yet clear whether that will continue to go ahead.

Because of the secrecy surrounding the government order, issued under the Investigatory Powers Act, it is not known whether other tech companies have also received a demand.

The messaging platform WhatsApp, used by millions of Brits, says so far it has not.

News.Az