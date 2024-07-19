UK Embassy in Baku shares photo of President Aliyev, King Charles III

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK Embassy in Baku drew attention to the meeting between King Charles III and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit.

A royal welcome for @presidentaz at the European Political Community leaders’ summit.



Hər şeyin təzəsi, dostun köhnəsi

pic.twitter.com/jFx4rwsQXZ — UK in Azerbaijan (@ukinazerbaijan) July 19, 2024

The embassy also shared on its X account a photo of the meeting between King Charles III and President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.The photo is accompanied by the caption: "A royal welcome for the Azerbaijani President at the European Political Community leaders’ summit. Old friends are the best friends".President of the European Council Charles Michel was also present in the photo.

