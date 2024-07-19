UK Embassy in Baku shares photo of President Aliyev, King Charles III
The UK Embassy in Baku drew attention to the meeting between King Charles III and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit.The embassy also shared on its X account a photo of the meeting between King Charles III and President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.
The photo is accompanied by the caption: "A royal welcome for the Azerbaijani President at the European Political Community leaders’ summit. Old friends are the best friends".
President of the European Council Charles Michel was also present in the photo.
Hər şeyin təzəsi, dostun köhnəsi
